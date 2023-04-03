Now Part Of Arc Family

ARC announced today that IMAGER and WISEBUDDAH have chosen the software as their new affiliate research and maintenance platform. ARC is a media research platform providing detailed station and personnel information, revenue analysis, a full CRM as well as NIELSEN data for every radio broadcast signal across NORTH AMERICA developed by former SUN BROADCAST GROUP founder/CEO JASON BAILEY.

WISEBUDDAH and IMAGER Business Ops. Mgr. JAMES KENNY commented, “ARC has been a very welcome tool across our U.S. operations. Because we can bring our affiliate management, sales progress, market/station details and contact information research all under one roof; it gives us full control and makes everything very efficient!”

ARC SOFTWARE's BAIILY added, “It’s incredibly humbling to have so many of the world’s largest radio brands turn to ARC for their client research and maintenance. I’m thrilled to welcome IMAGER and WISEBUDDAH to the ARC family!”

The two companies join MOTOR RACING NETWORK, ENTRAVISION, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, ADLARGE, AURN and SUN & FUN MEDIA, among others, who turn to ARC for their affiliate research and affiliate automation.

