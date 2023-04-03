Music Industry Reunion

After several years hiatus due to Covid and the pandemic, music industry veterans JON SCOTT and GREG LEE have announced the return of the eighth annual MUSIC INDUSTRY REUNION event MAY 2nd at the SAGEBRUSH CANTINA in CALABASAS. Advance tickets are $30 and available at EVENTBRITE here.

Past reunions in NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES have reunited over 500 industry influencers, industry legends and icons — and special surprise guests — as well as the brightest radio, music, management, publicity and marketing execs in the business today. Full dinner menu and cash bar will be available in the covered outdoor patio.





« see more Net News