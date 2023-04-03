Planet Radio Returns In Lafayette

ACADIANA BROADCASTING Classic Country KPCZ (FREEDOM 106.7)/RAYNE-LAFAYETTE, LA has flipped to Alternative as "PLANET RADIO 106.7" after stunting on APRIL 1st with all WAYNE TOUPS music as "WAYNE RADIO 106.7."

This marks a return for Alternative with the PLANET RADIO brand in the market, which previously aired on crosstown TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's KFTE until 2012, when the station changed to "PLANET RADIO 105.1, EVERYTHING THAT ROCKS!" and five years later to "CLASSIC ROCK 105.1."

Longtime LAFAYETTE programmer CHRIS LOGAN is hosting mornings from 7-10a, and BRIGETTE ROSE is covering PM drive from 3-6p.

Last summer (NET NEWS 6/1/22), LOGAN launched Classic Alternative online station "THE PLANET - 90S & 00S ROCK" at listentotheplanet.com.

