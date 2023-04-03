Honored

The late OTIS REDDING was recently honored at the 2023 BMI TRAILBLAZERS OF GOSPEL MUSIC Awards ceremony in ATLANTA, GEORGIA. He received four BMI MILLION-AIR awards. REDDING’s daughter KARLA REDDING-ANDREWS, currently VP/Exec. Dir./THE OTIS REDDING FOUNDATION, accepted on behalf of her singer/songwriter father.

The awards recognize songwriters whose work has surpassed one million radio plays. REDDING's songs "Sweet Soul Music," "Hard to Handle," "Respect," and "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay" received this year's awards. The Dock of the Bay was also BMI's Song of the Year in 1968.

REDDING-ANDREWS, said, "My Mom has protected this legacy for over 50 years and behind every good man there’s an even more powerful woman. Thank you, BMI, for this wonderful partnership that will continue for years to come when my kids are here.”

OTIS REDDING was inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1989 and named ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE’s 21st Greatest Artist of All Time in 2004. His wife created THE OTIS REDDING FOUNDATION in 2007 to continue his legacy of supporting music education and providing opportunities for young people.

The new 15,000 square foot OTIS REDDING CENTER FOR THE ARTS broke ground in SEPTEMBER 2022 and will open in MACON, GA in 2024.

