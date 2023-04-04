Spike

After almost 24 years with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT’s MOJO IN THE MORNING show, co-host SPIKE has left the building as part of a company-wide downsizing.

MOJO made the announcement YESTERDAY (4/30) and soon after, SPIKE announced his departure on FACEBOOK page:

“I am no longer on the MOJO IN THE MORNING show. For more than 23 years, it has been a dream come true to entertain you. I never took it for granted. It's with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood so to say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement. 💔 Although I can't answer questions regarding this change, you can always stay in touch with me here... and if you see me, please say hi!”

