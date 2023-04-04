Meyers

More changes are surfacing at iHEARTMEDIA as Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH morning duo DANNY MEYERS & MEGHAN LAMONTAGNE are no longer in place.

From DANNY's FACEBOOK page:

“Well, friend...here it is...my official goodbye from @g105radio. But hopefully not from radio...it's the love of my life! Those who know me...know that is, in fact, true.

“Thank you so much for listening and joining in with our unique brand of nonsense every morning. We have shared lots of laughs...and too many tears over the last 3+ years together. I will never forget any of it.

“To @benontheradio and @meghanonthemic the teammates who have blessed my life on and off the air...I love you and I thank you so much. To the team at @ihmraleigh and iHEARTRADIO, thank you so much for taking a chance on me, it has been an absolute blast. And to every "listener friend"...hang on...there will be another chapter.

"All my best to all of you! - DANNY MEYERS.”

No official word on their replacement, but teammate BEN HARRIS is still listed on the site.

Find DANNY here, or (540) 355-0085. He won't be sitting still for long.

And reach out to MEGHAN, here.

