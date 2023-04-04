C-Suite Change

CFO SEAN SULLIVAN is exiting and SVP/Controller/Chief Accounting Officer THOMAS D. BARRY is getting a promotion to CFO to replace him at SIRIUSXM HOLDINGS INC., effective APRIL 28th after the company's first quarter 2023 financial report and call. SULLIVAN is leaving to "pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry," according to a SIRIUSXM press release.

CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "TOM is an experienced leader who has played a key role on SIRIUSXM's finance team for the last fourteen years and we are confident he is the right person to serve as our next CFO. TOM has deep insight into our business and SIRIUSXM's strategic, operating and financial priorities, and I look forward to working closely with him as we execute our strategy to drive profitable growth and generate returns for our stockholders."

WITZ added, "SEAN and I have worked side by side during my tenure as CEO, and he has been a valuable member of our team. He helped lead a strong finance organization at SIRIUSXM and has strengthened our bench in the financial area, which will allow for a smooth succession. On behalf of the entire team at SIRIUSXM, I thank him for his contributions to our company and wish him all the best."

BARRY said, "I am honored to take on this role and build upon SIRIUSXM's strong financial foundation and leadership in audio entertainment. I'm excited to continue to work with JENNIFER and the rest of the executive leadership to ensure that we are well positioned to capture the opportunities in front of us as we grow our business while creating value for our stockholders, subscribers and team."

SULLIVAN said, "SIRIUSXM is well positioned for the future and I have every confidence that the strong finance function will be in excellent hands under TOM's leadership. I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition."

