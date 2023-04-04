D.C. Event

The RECORDING ACADEMY's annual GRAMMYS ON THE HILL AWARDS in WASHINGTON on APRIL 26rh will honor PHARRELL WILLIAMS, SENATE Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), and Sen. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA).

"GRAMMYS ON THE HILL is a celebration like no other, spotlighting music's unifying power as we bring together our nation's leaders with some of the most renowned artists in the world," said RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "It's a privilege to honor PHARRELL alongside SENATE Majority Leader SCHUMER and Senator CASSIDY, all of whom have fought tirelessly for pro-music policy that protects the creatives that make up our community."

"I'm very grateful to be honored at this year's GRAMMYS ON THE HILL among some incredible other honorees who have done tremendous advocacy work for others," said WILLIAMS. "It's important that we show up for each other and support one another to ensure that we can keep creating."

"It's an honor to be recognized at this year's GRAMMYS ON THE HILL for CONGRESS's work to support the recording and performance industry during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said SCHUMER. "I was proud to lead the fight in CONGRESS alongside musicians, venue owners, operators, and employees to pass the Save Our Stages Act bringing critical relief to thousands of workers in the music industry."

CASSIDY added, "Music carried the spirits of the students at the AFGHANISTAN NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MUSIC through to freedom. No matter where you are in the world -- KABUL or NEW ORLEANS -- music communicates resilience, passion and culture."

The event will be followed by the annual lobbying session GRAMMYS ON THE HILL ADVOCACY DAY, with the main issues on the table being the HITS Act (allowing artists and songwriters to write off the cost of new studio recordings on their taxes), the Restoring Artistic Protection Act (limiting the use of lyrics as evidence in court), concert ticket problems, and the American Music Fairness Act (imposing a performance royalty on broadcast radio).

