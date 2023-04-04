Ilyas (Photo: Sanro Thodi / The Beatport Group)

FLOAT marketing firm founder and former NURA Sales & Marketing Dir. and Dir./Brand & Partnerships SOFIA ILYAS has joined dance music firm THE BEATPORT GROUP as Chief Community Officer, based in LONDON and overseeing the company’s corporate communications and diversity, inclusion and social action efforts.

“As we continue to evolve and grow BEATPORT around the world, we want to ensure we continue to have a positive impact on our customers, our employees and the global dance community at large,” said CEO ROBB MCDANIELS. “SOFIA has a proven track record at building coalitions among music, hardware and technology communities and accelerating diversity and equity initiatives within our industry, which makes her perfect to lead this very important new role at BEATPORT.”

“BEATPORT has developed an enormous sphere of influence in the dance community that touches artists, DJs, music creators and fans,” said ILYAS. “I’m excited to be coming into the company to focus on ensuring that all of these communities are encompassed in everything we do.”

