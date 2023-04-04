Promotion

COX MEDIA GROUP has promoted Director of National Sales and JACKSONVILLE, SAN ANTONIO, TAMPA, and TULSA NSM JODI RAINEY to VP/National Sales, overseeing national, network, and political sales for the company's 52 radio stations in 11 markets.

“JODI is an outstanding leader and strategic thinker, and she’s passionate about delivering results for our clients and our company,” said CMG RADIO EVP ROB BABIN. “She has a deep understanding of our business, and I’m confident she’ll continue to deliver exceptional results while leading our National Sales team.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with an already successful team of talented and experienced leaders,” said RAINEY. “We’ll continue to be laser focused on delivering results for our clients, creating growth for CMG, and positively impacting the listeners and communities across our markets.”

