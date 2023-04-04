You Can't Buy This Ticket

MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE Alternative WLUM (FM 102/1)/MILWAUKEE has announced "FM 102/1 SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP," a series of private acoustic performances at THE COOPERAGE featuring FM 102/1 artists that are playing SUMMERFEST this year.

VANCE JOY, NOAH KAHAN, yungblud, lovelytheband, BEACH WEATHER, DECLAN MCKENNA, ROSA LINN, THE MOSS, and THE REGRETTES will be appearing in the series, which begins JUNE 22nd. Tickets will only be available to winners of station giveaways.

