McLachlan (Photo: Art Babych / Shutterstock.com)

SARAH MCLACHLAN has sold a stake in her publishing and recorded music catalog to PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC for an undisclosed price.

“I’m so delighted to be working with (CEO) LARRY (MESTEL) and the whole team at PRIMARY WAVE,” said MCLACHLAN. “First and foremost, they are music fans, and I’m confident that this new partnership will enable us to nurture my catalogue of music carefully through the ever-changing landscape of the music industry.”

“SARAH MCLACHLAN is one of the most respected and influential artists of a generation, who also happens to have the voice of an ‘Angel,’” said MESTEL. “I’m so proud to welcome her into the PRIMARY WAVE family.”

