Video Versions

THE RINGER will provide video content for FANDUEL TV as SPOTIFY's sports and pop culture vertical and podcast producer and the sports betting network expand their relationship under a multi-year agreement. THE RINGER is licensing video podcasts to FANDUEL TV, including existing and new shows, starting TODAY (4/4) and programming an hour of the stream 9-10a (ET).

The new shows are NBA show "BEYOND THE ARC" with KEVIN O'CONNOR and sports gambling show "THROUGH THE RINGER" with TATE FRAZIER. The existing shows being licensed to FANDUEL include a video version of the golf podcast "FAIRWAY ROLLIN" with JOE HOUSE and NATHAN HUBBARD.

THE RINGER Managing Dir. GEOFF CHOW said, "We're thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership to include creating content for FANDUEL TV. It's exciting to bring THE RINGER's signature blend of enthusiasm and expertise to this new audience."

"We are extremely excited for this partnership and further strengthening our relationship with THE RINGER. They are home to one of the strongest podcast networks in the world and FANDUEL TV can help define a new medium for distributing its content," said FANDUEL Chief Commercial Officer MIKE RAFFENSPERGER. "FANDUEL TV is the perfect platform to showcase THE RINGER's top personalities, broaden their audiences and become flagship programming for the network."

