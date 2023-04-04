Nick, Lacey, Ana & Amy

"13: A TAYLOR SWIFT FAN PODCAST," hosted by YEA NETWORKS' "KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW" co-host ANA CASTILLEJOS with NICK ADAMS, AMY NICHOLS, and LACEY G, drew over 300 listeners to a pre-show party before SWIFT's recent concert at AT&T STADIUM in ARLINGTON, TX. The party, at the adjacent LIVE! BY LOEWS HOTEL, was recorded for the podcast.

CASTILLEJOS said, "When we started the 13 podcast to talk about our shared love for TAYLOR SWIFT, we never thought we’d build such a special and unique community like the one we have. There is something so comforting and heartwarming about finding a group of people who share your interests, and then to all be in the same room together to share such an exciting event like seeing TAYLOR SWIFT perform on her ERAS TOUR... the energy and connection together is unmatched."

« see more Net News