New Partnership

Former President BARACK OBAMA and First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA's HIGHER GROUND podcast production company is moving to ACAST for advertising sales and distribution. HIGHER GROUND previously worked with SPOTIFY and recently launched "MICHELLE OBAMA: THE LIGHT PODCAST" through AUDIBLE, which will continue to be issued as an AUDIBLE exclusive for two weeks and then be made widely available through ACAST.

“HIGHER GROUND continues to deliver among the most engaging and high-caliber audio content in the industry, and we look forward to teaming up with them to make vital storytelling available to communities all over the globe,” said ACAST CEO ROSS ADAMS. “This relationship marks an exciting new chapter not only for ACAST, but for the audio industry at large, as we work hand-in-hand to make the world a more connected place.”

HIGHER GROUND Head of Audio DAN FIERMAN said, “We’ve been deeply impressed by the creativity and innovation of the ACAST team. We are excited to work with their team to bring our growing slate of audio content to existing fans and new audiences.”

