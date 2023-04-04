Shawn

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed a global publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based writer, producer, mixer, and engineer AUSTIN SHAWN, best known for his work on BAILEY ZIMMERMAN’s “Rock and A Hard Place,” “Fall In Love,” and “Religiously.” SHAWN is a frequent ZIMMERMAN collaborator, and has been working on the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/ELEKTRA artist's upcoming album, "RELIGIOUSLY. THE ALBUM.," which will be released in MAY.

SHAWN has also recently collaborated with Country artist CHASE MATTHEW, among others. He is managed by SIMON TIKHMAN and CHIEF ZARUK of THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT.

SHAWN said, "I’m grateful that this crazy music thing has landed me here at WARNER CHAPPELL with some amazing people that are honestly great friends to hang with. They’ve been on the same wavelength with everything I’m doing since day one, and that means the world to me. More tunes coming in hot!”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN added, “AUSTIN SHAWN is innovating what it means to be a producer, co-writer, and developer of talent on MUSIC ROW. He wears so many hats well, and he brings a creative throughline to every project that always puts the uniqueness of the artist and song first. We’re honored to welcome him into the WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

