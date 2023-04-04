Renk (Photo: WBCK)

Former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WBCK/BATTLE CREEK and WKMI-A/KALAMAZOO, MI host DAVID "RENK" RENKIEWICZ is battling stage 4 cancer, his wife AMY posted to FACEBOOK TODAY (4/4).

The post said that RENKIEWICZ was diagnosed with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma of the biliary tree which has spread to several abdominal, arm, and neck lymph nodes and a spot on the right lung. She said that the cancer is incurable, and that RENKIEWICZ is "receiving palliative chemotherapy to see if the tumors will shrink and lessen his symptoms for more comfort. His prognosis is short."

"Together with family and friends, we are praying for a healing miracle and that he will not suffer pain and discomfort through this journey," she wrote. " We appreciate and are grateful for each and every prayer, kind word and offer of support."

RENKIEWICZ left radio in 2022 after 15 years and later served as manager for the successful campaign of MICHIGAN State Rep. MATT HALL (R-42nd).

