Chapter One

TUNEIN has added an audiobook library available to all TUNEIN PREMIUM account holders. The library includes over 120,000 books; users of TUNEIN's free service will have access to a limited selection of audiobooks in an ad-supported format and can hear five-minute preview clips of the books available to PREMIUM subscribers.

“Audiobooks are experiencing a period of unparalleled popularity and growth,” said CEO RICHARD STERN. “Adding them to our platform’s robust spoken-word offerings will create tremendous value for our premium listeners. From sports talk to sports memoirs, or true crime podcasts to a cracking mystery, our listeners can have it all for one low price with no gotchas. It’s a tremendous value for fans, and we’ll continue to expand our selection in months ahead.”

« see more Net News