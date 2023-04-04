-
TuneIn Premium Adds Audiobooks
by Perry Michael Simon
April 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
TUNEIN has added an audiobook library available to all TUNEIN PREMIUM account holders. The library includes over 120,000 books; users of TUNEIN's free service will have access to a limited selection of audiobooks in an ad-supported format and can hear five-minute preview clips of the books available to PREMIUM subscribers.
“Audiobooks are experiencing a period of unparalleled popularity and growth,” said CEO RICHARD STERN. “Adding them to our platform’s robust spoken-word offerings will create tremendous value for our premium listeners. From sports talk to sports memoirs, or true crime podcasts to a cracking mystery, our listeners can have it all for one low price with no gotchas. It’s a tremendous value for fans, and we’ll continue to expand our selection in months ahead.”