Different Man Radio

RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN is teaming with APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY for a new, four-episode show, "DIFFERENT MAN RADIO." The first episode airs TODAY at 7p (CT) with special guest JIMMY BUTLER of the NBA's MIAMI HEAT.

The show will welcome guests who talk about achieving overnight success, and how they navigated the life and career changes that came with it. BROWN plans to play his own music as well as songs that have had significant meaning to his guests. Over the course of the series, BROWN will share stories of people he admires and disruptors who have done things their own way.

In the debut episode, BUTLER talks about the common threads between sports, acting, gaming, and music, as well as all things basketball, his music EP in progress, his friendship with BROWN, and more. Check out the show's trailer here.

Subsequent episodes will feature guests including DARIUS RUCKER, "FIRE COUNTRY" actor MAX THIERIOT, and TIMTHETATMAN. All four episodes are available now for subscribers. For non-subscribers, they will drop every two weeks.

« see more Net News