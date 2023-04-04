Limited Run

SIRIUSXM has announced the launch of LINKIN PARK RADIO, a limited-run channel presented and curated by LINKIN PARK in celebration of the release of the 20th Anniversary Edition of the band's album "Meteora."

Besides "Meteora", the channel will feature tracks from every other LINKIN PARK album, along with music from rock and hip-hop artists they collaborated and toured with, including DISTURBED, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, SLIPKNOT, DEFTONES, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, NINE INCH NAILS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN and more.

LINKIN PARK RADIO will be available for two weeks through MONDAY APRIL 17th on the SXM App and on SIRIUSXM ’s Turbo Channel 41 for three days from APRIL 7th through 9th.

