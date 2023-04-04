Exclusive Vinyl

In celebration of RECORD STORE DAY on SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is offering a limited-edition vinyl LP it has curated and produced exclusively. The WXPN HOMEGROWN ORIGINALS album features six original songs by PHILADELPHIA-area artists and will be free with purchase at select area record stores only on RECORD STORE DAY, while supplies last.

WXPN local show host John Vettese shared, “The PHILLY area is home to exceptional musical talent and independent record stores, and this special album release gives WXPN and local music lovers a way to support them both. These are artists whose music we feel deserves extra exposure and exploration, so we’re happy to make WXPN HOMEGROWN ORIGINALS available for free on RECORD STORE DAY.”

Go here for more information.

