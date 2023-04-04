WorldstarHiphop

WORLDSTARHIPHOP and media personality DJ DREWSKI (ANDREW LOFFA), have partnered to create a video music show called "CULTURE SHOCK." The new venture will provide a platform for upcoming artists and give insight on some of the latest music video releases.

DREWSKI said, "We're excited to provide artists from around the world a platform to showcase their music videos. And we're not holding back so be prepared for some laughs."

The former VH1 "LOVE AND HIP HOP" cast member and DJ has worked in the past with LIL TJAY, FIVIO FORIEGN, JIM JONES, and many others. He began his career a decade ago as a producer for HOT 97/NEW YORK. New episodes of "CULTURE SHOCK" will be released weekly on WORLDSTARHIPHOP.

