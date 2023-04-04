Lineup Announced

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' MIDLAND and SIXTHMAN are partnering for THE LAST RESORT CRUISE, which will set sail on APRIL 1st, 2024 from MIAMI, continuing through APRIL 5th, and headed to GREAT STIRRUP CAY, BAHAMAS aboard the NORWEGIAN PEARL.

Performances over the course of the cruise include two live sets from MIDLAND, plus performances from a lineup that includes ORVILLE PECK, FLATLAND CAVALRY, HAYES CARLL, MIKE AND THE MOONPIES, THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN, MADELINE EDWARDS, KAITLIN BUTTS, JAIME WYATT, STEPHEN WILSON JR., JONATHAN TERRELL, DAVID GARZA and DJ DISKO COWBOY.

Activities will also include a live taping of BARSTOOL SPORTS' TV show BUSSIN’ WITH THE BOYS, autograph and photo sessions, blackjack and flip cup tournaments, contests, karaoke, Q&As, and more.

“We’ve always felt like we have some of the best fans in Country music, and when we were given the opportunity to curate a four-day cruise ship with our Midlandero community, it was an easy decision,” said MIDLAND in a joint statement, referencing the name of their fan club. “We booked an all-star lineup with some of our favorite artists and pals, we're stocking the boat full of INSOLITO TEQUILA, and we'll be hosting daily experiences that you won’t find anywhere else. It's really a dream vacation and we couldn't be more excited to set sail.”

First round pre-sale signups are available now through SUNDAY, APRIL 16th, with the general on-sale beginning FRIDAY, APRIL 21st.

