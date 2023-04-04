Pittman

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has hired ANNA PITTMAN as VP/Artist Development, effective immediately. Based in NASHVILLE, she will report to EVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON.

A graduate of BELMONT UNIVERSITY’s MIKE CURB COLLEGE OF ENTERTAINMENT AND MUSIC BUSINESS, PITTMAN began her career at Q PRIME MANAGEMENT in NEW YORK, where she worked for more than 13 years.

PITTMAN commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining the incredible WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE team. Every single person in this building shares a commitment to authentic storytelling, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside each of them as champions for our diverse and extremely talented artist roster.”

TARLETON added, “Along with her extensive experience, ANNA brings passion and excellence to our already brilliant Artist Development team!”

