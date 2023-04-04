Hannah

LIGHTHOUSE RADIO GROUP Contemporary Christian KYTT (K-LIGHT)/COOS BAY, OR is adding The DOUG HANNAH Show, distributed by CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP and SMARTRADIO SUITE, to nights.



GM RICK STEVENS said, “Balancing information, inspiration and entertainment is like searching for the Holy Grail for us. As our listeners mature, both demographically and spiritually, cliches and canned show prep content doesn’t cut it anymore. We selected DOUG because he’s thoughtful, original and he’s a great communicator. Honestly, it was an easy decision.”

