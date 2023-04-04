TLC (Photo: FeatureFlash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

"TLC FOREVER," a two-hour documentary on TLC, will simulcast on LIFETIME and A&E on SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd at 8p/7c. The show will feature surviving members TIONNE "T-BOZ" WATKINS and ROZONDA “CHILLI” THOMAS and other music industry colleagues telling the group's story.

Formed in ATLANTA, GA in 1990, TLC consisted of WATKINS, LISA "LEFT EYE" LOPES, who passed away in 2002, and THOMAS. The group scored nine top-ten hits, including four number-one singles, "Creep", "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs", and "Unpretty," and won over 35 major awards.

Click here to watch the trailer.

« see more Net News