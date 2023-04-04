New Season Kicks Off April 11

BMI's "Rooftop On The Row" concert series at its NASHVILLE headquarters kicks off its fifth season APRIL 11th with R&B and Country singer K. MICHELLE. With the NASHVILLE skyline as a backdrop, the invitation-only event showcases BMI-signed talent for industry leaders and influencers.

The once-monthly shows will feature a Country themed showcase on MAY 16th with PRISCILLA BLOCK and CHAYCE BECKHAM, followed by another Country show with MACKENZIE CARPENTER and DYLAN MARLOWE on JULY 18th. Performers for the AUGUST and SEPTEMBER shows have not yet been announced, but the former will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

BMI’s Asst. VP/Creative/NASHVILLE MASON HUNTER said, "We’re so excited to launch a new season of BMI’s 'Rooftop on the Row' presented by DICKEL BOURBON. From the inaugural event in 2016, the series has become a rite of passage for NASHVILLE’s future hitmakers, and DICKEL has been our presenting sponsor since day one. Over the years, we’ve seen many of our rooftop performers, including MORGAN WALLEN, BILLY STRINGS, THE WAR AND TREATY, RILEY GREEN, and more, become some of the biggest names in the industry. We’re excited to showcase this season’s talented performers and give them a platform to share their music. I can’t think of a better way to enjoy an evening than with great music, a DICKEL BOURBON, and a fantastic view of the NASHVILLE skyline from BMI’s rooftop."

