Font (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

Congratulations to MADDIE FONT of MERCURY NASHVILLE duo MADDIE & TAE, who is expecting her first child with husband JONAH FONT. Their baby boy is due in SEPTEMBER. She shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, "JONAH & I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man’s parents."

The couple, who started dating in high school, wed in 2019.

People.com has more here.

« see more Net News