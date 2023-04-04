ALANIS MORISSETTE and LCD SOUNDSYSTEM will headline the three-day FORMAT FESTIVAL, with artists including LEON BRIDGES, MODEST MOUSE, JAMIE XX, and TASH SULTANA.

The FORMAT FESTIVAL will be held SEPTEMBER 22-24, 2023 at SUGAR CREEK AIRSTRIP in BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, with two live music stages and other smaller stage venues.

Tickets to the FORMAT FESTIVAL and hotel information, with presale beginning THURSDAY, APRIL 6th, can be found here.





