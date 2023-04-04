Online Content Available Now

The COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is making content from last month's event available online at CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Among the videos available now or in the coming days are all of the sessions, including those from the Digital Music Summit at CRS 2023. Additional available content includes: "A Fireside Chat with NAB’s CURTIS LEGEYT;" CRS Honors, featuring AVERY ANNA, KELSEA BALLERINI, CARLY PEARCE, and the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2023 reveal; a tribute video to the late CHARLIE MONK; and daily event video recaps.

Video recordings, session handouts, and a photo gallery from the event can be found under the media drop-down tab here.

