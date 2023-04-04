Mason

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM will feature guitarist BRENT MASON in the next installment of its in-depth interview series, NASHVILLE CATS. The ongoing series highlights musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours. The program will take place on SATURDAY, MAY 20th at 2:30p (CT) in the downtown NASHVILLE museum’s FORD THEATER.

As one of the most recorded guitarists in history, MASON estimates that he has created instrumental hooks on more than a thousand hits spanning four decades. He has been named the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s "Musician of the Year" twice, and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s "Guitarist of the Year" a record 11 times. In 2009, MASON won a GRAMMY for "Country Instrumental of the Year" for his work on BRAD PAISLEY’s "Cluster Pluck."

He played on hits by TOBY KEITH, MARTINA McBRIDE, TIM McGRAW, SHANIA TWAIN, STEVE WARINER, TRISHA YEARWOOD and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL of Fame members BROOKS & DUNN, GLEN CAMPBELL, VINCE GILL, ALAN JACKSON, GEORGE JONES, REBA McENTIRE, DOLLY PARTON, RICKY SKAGGS, GEORGE STRAIT, LUKE COMBS, JOSH TURNER, RASCAL FLATTS, DARIUS RUCKER, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LEE ANN WOMACK and CHRIS YOUNG. MASON has recorded two albums of his own, and, as a songwriter, his compositions have been recorded by LEE GREENWOOD, JOHNNY MATHIS, COLLIN RAYE, BILLIE JOE SPEARS and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME members JIM ED BROWN & THE BROWNS, CONWAY TWITTY and KEITH WHITLEY.

Following the program, MASON will sign commemorative HATCH Show Print posters. NASHVILLE CATS is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Click here for more information.

