RESEARCH DIRECTOR has brought in NIKKI RAMIREZ as Sales & Business Development Lead, which includes overseeing the company’s Programming & Ratings Toolbox.

RESEARCH DIRECTOR CEO MARC GREENSPAN said, “We're excited to leverage NIKKI's extensive radio industry knowledge and experience, both on-air and behind-the-scenes, to fuel our growth in helping radio stations across the U.S. maximize the value of data to improve both their ratings and their revenue. She joins our team at a pivotal time as we look to showcase our unique ability to help clients improve their programming effectiveness and sales success.”

RAMIREZ said, "I am so happy to join RESEARCH DIRECTOR and look forward to building long-term, value-driven relationships with radio stations. I believe in the company's mission of providing strategic guidance and powerful tools that allow radio stations to identify key opportunities to thrive on a higher level.”

