Hitting The Road

THE ROCKET SUMMER, a solo project of TEXAS-based singer-songwriter BRYCE AVARY, has announced a summer headline tour with special guests HELLOGOODBYE and THE JULIANA THEORY.

AVARY is ready to return to the road following the pandemic, telling fans, "This time away from you has been far too long, and I feel a large part of my life has felt like it's been missing. We will dance harder than we ever have."

THE ROCKET SUMMER's upcoming album, Shadowkasters (Aviate Records), is scheduled for a MAY 12 release. Go here for ticket info.

« see more Net News