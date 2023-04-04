Davis

GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Christian Hip Hop KXBS (Boost 95.5)/ST. LOUIS has hired NIKKI "YA GIRL NIKKI" DAVIS to cohost Mornings with NTEG. DAVIS comes from Afternoons on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Urban WPEG (Power 98)/CHARLOTTE, NC.



OM MIKE COUCHMAN said, “NIKKI’s track record in Hip Hop radio, her off-air skills, and most importantly her passion for faith make her a great fit for the mission of BOOST.”



The show will debut this summer on the BOOST RADIO Network, which currently simulcasts in CHICAGO, MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, PORTLAND, PITTSBURGH, and FAYETTEVILLE, NC.

