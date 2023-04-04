Charese Fruge, Laura Whitmore

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to POSITIVE GRID SVP/MARKETING & WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL MUSIC NETWORK founder LAURA WHITMORE.

Discussing just a small part of her multi-dimensional world WHITMORE said, “I feel like I've really invested a lot of time in becoming an expert in marketing in the music industry. I feel really confident and great about what I do there. It's really fun for me to combine those two passions. And I think it's really helpful that I am a musician.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about LAURA WHITMORE. Read her story here.

« see more Net News