NAB Talks Diversity

The symposium will be open to anyone who attends the 2023 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS from APRIL 16-17. The symposium is designed to help broadcast organizations develop corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies and embrace diversity in media and the workplace.

First day speakers will include TELEVISAUNIVISION SVP for Social Impact TERI ARVESU GONZALEZ and NEXSTAR Chief Diversity Officer COURTNEY WILLIAMS. Second day speakers will be CVL ECONOMIC Economist & Founding Partner ADAM FOWLER and CALIFORNIA FILM & TELEVISION TAX CREDIT PROGRAM Deputy Director NANCY RAE STONE.

NAB Chief Diversity Officer MICHELLE DUKE said, "The NAB has pledged to ensure that broadcast and media companies can reach their employment requirements and build a workforce that mirrors our surrounding communities. During this symposium, we provide our members with the tools, knowledge and resources to help them discover top-notch talent and enable employees to propel their careers forward. Overall, these sessions further NAB's critical mission of opening opportunities, fostering inclusive workplaces and assisting the broadcast industry in meeting future challenges head-on."

« see more Net News