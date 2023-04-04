Risser

No official word from the label, but three longtime senior executives have departed UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. They are EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER, EVP/A&R BRIAN WRIGHT and SVP/A&R STEPHANIE WRIGHT.

RISSER has been with the company for more than 30 years, beginning with MCA NASHVILLE, and was promoted from SVP to EVP in 2018. BRIAN WRIGHT, with the label group for more than 20 years, was promoted from SVP to EVP in 2018. STEPHANIE WRIGHT, also with the company more that 20 years, was promoted to VP in 2015 and SVP in 2018. The WRIGHTs are married to each other.

They join other recent high-level executive departures, including MCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion KATIE DEAN, who left in JANUARY and is expected to announce her next career stop soon, and CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG, who retired last DECEMBER. The most recent moves come following last week's retirement of longtime UMG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN, and CINDY MABE's ascension into that role from her previous company President position.

Stephanie and Brian Wright (Photo: Facebook)





« see more Net News