CAPTIOL RECORDS National Director Rock formats CRAIG THOMAS exits after seven years at the label due to restructuring. THOMAS began his tenure as the TEXAS promotion local and was promoted to a National position in 2021. His prior stints include six years at IN2UNE MUSIC and interning at WARNER MUSIC.

THOMAS shared “I want to thank GREG MARELLA, DAN CONNELLY, and everyone at CAPITOL for an incredible 7 years. It was an amazing team to work with and learn from and now I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

THOMAS is open to his next opportunity and can be reached at 618-580-9630 or email at craig.thomas168@gmail.com

