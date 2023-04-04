Runs In The Family

GEMINI XIII’s TJ TAORMINA, host of nationally syndicated “The TJ Show” and former longtime ELVIS DURAN personality, has a budding star in eight-year-old daughter CHARLEE JANE, who just won a GRACIE AWARD for Podcast Host in the Digital Media Student category, making her the youngest person ever to receive the honor, presented by the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION.

Over a year ago, CHARLEE told her family she “wants to be a podcast host when she grows up.” In last year’s elective class, she studied podcasting, recording, voice-over and hosted a podcast with her little sister WILLA called “Car Company With CHARLEE & WILLA," which her dad, TJ, helped produce. The show is for kids bored in the backseat of their parent’s car. The episode that won is called “CHARLEE Traps A Parent."

« see more Net News