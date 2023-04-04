Elvis Duran (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK radio personality ELVIS DURAN was attacked by what he called a "sicko" woman on the streets of NEW YORK CITY on MONDAY.

DURAN explained on his morning show yesterday that he was turning onto 14th St. at 6th Ave. when the aggressor approached him.

“Her fist comes toward my face, and it’s holding, like, a sharp object, and she tries to cut my face,” he told listeners. “I put my arm up, and I stopped her from doing it, and she did it to the woman behind her. We were all shocked.”

The popular syndicated personality said the attack happened “so fast” that his attacker “was gone as fast as she appeared. She almost cut me. It is crazy! I hope no one else got hurt. I put my arm up, and I stopped her from doing it."

DURAN also shared his thoughts that the person might have been suffering from a psychological problem. “I understand the component of mental illness,” he said, “but at same time, just because you’re mentally ill doesn’t give you the right to be a total a–hole and start slashing people.”

« see more Net News