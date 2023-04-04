Norman Jacob (l) and Mike Reynolds (r)

Helmed by Managing Partners MIKE REYNOLDS and NORMAN JABOB, NASHVILLE-based artist and label management group MNJR launched TODAY (4/5). The firm's roster includes THE MAVERICKS, as well as the band's frontman, RAUL MALO, as a solo artist, plus the band's label imprint, MONO MUNDO RECORDINGS. Additional clients are Alt-Country band 49 WINCHESTER and Soul/Blues musician McKINLEY JAMES. RUDY NEWMAN has joined the company as Operations Manager.

REYNOLDS and JACOB first teamed up in 2019 to guide THE MAVERICKS' 30th anniversary tour. Reach REYNOLDS here, JACOB here and NEWMAN here.

