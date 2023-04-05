Landig (Photo: Warner Records)

WARNER RECORDS has promoted VP/Marketing TJ LANDIG to SVP/Marketing. LANDIG joined the label in 2006 and is based in LOS ANGELES, reporting to EVP/Marketing & Artist Development DIONNEE HARPER.

HARPER said, “TJ is an expert marketer who knows how to take a hit and turn it into a moment. He’s played a key role in so many incredible campaigns that have helped break new acts and really make an impact for our artists. As we continuously evolve and strengthen our marketing capabilities, we’re lucky to have a thoughtful, imaginative leader like him amongst our ranks.”

LANDIG said, “Since the start of my career, WARNER RECORDS has always been home. I’ve been lucky to witness firsthand the unmatched passion and dedication this group has always given to its artists. I’m grateful to DIONNEE, (Co-Chairman/COO) TOM (CORSON), and (Co-Chair/CEO) AARON (BAY-SCHUCK) for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work alongside our world-class team as we deliver even more hits for our growing roster.”

