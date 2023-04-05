Debuts April 12th

The international black market in plants is the subject of a new 8-episode podcast from SCHOOL OF HUMANS and iHEARTPODCASTS.

"BAD SEEDS," hosted by model and activist SUMMER RAYNE OAKES, debuts APRIL 12th for EARTH MONTH and examines the growing market for plants obtained through illegal means. OAKES, who gained a following for social media videos unboxing and arranging houseplants in her BROOKLYN apartment, said, “To be honest, I feel a level of responsibility. One of the reasons that drew me to host this podcast was to help folks understand the underreported nature of unethical plant harvesting, the detrimental ramifications it can have on the environment, and how we can be more aware of what to look out for.”

« see more Net News