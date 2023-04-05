Climate Change Concerts

The RECORDING ACADEMY is launching a campaign to promote social justice and various UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS-supported initiatives, including a concert series to promote awareness of climate change. The campaign is starting with the RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW Mini Global Climate Concert Series for the RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW GLOBAL CLIMATE ALLIANCE, kicking off at the BOULDER THEATER in BOULDER, CO with a show on APRIl 13th headlined by WESLEY SCHULTZ, lead singer of THE LUMINEERS, with special guest YOLA, promoted by AEG PRESENTS and filmed by CITIZEN PICTURES for later broadcast. Proceeds from the show will go to climate change initiatives and MUSICARES. More concerts are being discussed for NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, NASHVILLE, LONDON, JOHANNESBURG, BOGOTA, and DUBAI.

"We are honored to be working with several UNITED NATIONS-supported global music initiatives to bring together artists and create unique music events to promote social justice around the world," said ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "Music has no boundaries so we are excited to partner with the artist community and work with the UNITED NATIONS to further their human rights goals and ultimately, better the world."

"We are proud to help launch the new RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW MUSIC initiative and its first activation, the Mini Global Climate Concert Series, where artists will amplify awareness of the human rights crisis resulting from climate change," said ACADEMY Pres. PANOS A. PANAY. "Being the son of a UN worker, this partnership has deep personal resonance."

"It is a privilege and honor to be partnering with the RECORDING ACADEMY in the development of multiple global music initiatives supported by UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS, including RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW MUSIC, which will elevate global awareness to help reframe climate change as the human rights crisis that it is. Music provides a platform for the biggest megaphone in the world, and working with the RECORDING ACADEMY, the most renowned music organization in the world, will help ensure the RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW Mini Global Climate Concert Series gives voice to those who all too often have none," said RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW GLOBAL CLIMATE ALLIANCE CEO DAVID CLARK. "We're also thrilled to be kicking off the concert series in BOULDER, as the city has become the 'DAVOS of Climate Change,' since the UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER recently convened world leaders, top climate experts, business leaders, and human rights advocates, along with students from our Education Coalition that includes over 2,300 universities -- for the RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW GLOBAL CLIMATE SUMMIT co-hosted with UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS last year."

UN HUMAN RIGHTS Team Leader for Environment and Climate Change BENJAMIN SCHACHTER said, "Music has a unique ability to bring together people from every walk of life to address important environmental and social justice issues. Throughout history, music has been an important outlet for communication, cultural expression, and expression of dissent. As the Global Partner of the RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW GLOBAL CLIMATE ALLIANCE, UN HUMAN RIGHTS welcomes the news that the RECORDING ACADEMY will be joining the alliance as the Global Partner of RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW MUSIC, in order to help promote our mutual goals and objectives to help prevent the worst impacts of the climate catastrophe on persons, groups and peoples in vulnerable situations."

