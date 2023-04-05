Tomlin

CHRIS TOMLIN is returning to NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA this FRIDAY (4/7) for his seventh annual GOOD FRIDAY NASHVILLE concert. The event will also livestream on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK beginning at 7pm (CT). Author and pastor MAX LUCADO will give an EASTER message as well.



During previous GOOD FRIDAY NASHVILLE concerts, TOMLIN has had surprise special guests like RASCAL FLATTS, LADY A, WE THE KINGDOM, LAUREN DAIGLE, and HILLSONG UNITED. This year BLESSING OFFOR and JENN JOHNSON from BETHEL MUSIC will perform with a few more surprises expected.



Tickets are available here.

