-
Chris Tomlin Hosting 7th Annual Good Friday Nashville Event
by Todd Stach
April 5, 2023 at 7:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CHRIS TOMLIN is returning to NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA this FRIDAY (4/7) for his seventh annual GOOD FRIDAY NASHVILLE concert. The event will also livestream on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK beginning at 7pm (CT). Author and pastor MAX LUCADO will give an EASTER message as well.
During previous GOOD FRIDAY NASHVILLE concerts, TOMLIN has had surprise special guests like RASCAL FLATTS, LADY A, WE THE KINGDOM, LAUREN DAIGLE, and HILLSONG UNITED. This year BLESSING OFFOR and JENN JOHNSON from BETHEL MUSIC will perform with a few more surprises expected.
Tickets are available here.