Benefit Concert

NASHVILLE singers and songwriters will join together for "A Night Of Joy, Celebrating The COVENANT SCHOOL," APRIL 12th at 7p (CT) at THE FISHER CENTER at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. Hosted by author-speaker ANNIE F. DOWNES, proceeds from the concert will benefit the COVENANT SCHOOL in NASHVILLE, where six people, including three children, were killed on MARCH 27th.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LADY A, THE WAR AND TREATY, THOMAS RHETT, TYLER HUBBARD, CHRIS TOMLIN, MAT KEARNEY, STEPHANIE and NATHAN CHAPMAN, BEN RECTOR, SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER, and others have been confirmed for the multi-genre show, with more to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

