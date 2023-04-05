Smith

BRODY SMITH has been named NASHVILLE-based Producer for AUDACY's nationally syndicated KATIE & COMPANY show.

SMITH began his over 20-year radio career in college, leading to stops at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WQGN (Q105)/NEW LONDON, and iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS, Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH and Top 40 WLDI (WILD 95.5)/WEST PALM BEACH.

“I feel like I manifested this opportunity," said SMITH. “I enjoyed working with clients on audio and video podcasts, but also have a passion for Country radio (as long as I didn’t have to wake up at 4 am). Two days later, this opportunity encompassing both loves revealed itself!”

