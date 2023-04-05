Bones (Photo: Reid Yarberry)

The "BOBBY BONES & THE RAGING IDIOTS Million Dollar Show," a benefit for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, will air on CIRCLE NETWORK for the first time. Recorded in FEBRUARY at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, the sixth annual event featured performances from some of Country music's biggest names and raised more than $200,000 (NET NEWS 2/23).

The show will air on CIRCLE SATURDAY (4/8) at 9p (CT) and livestream on CIRCLE's social media channels. It includes performances from DIERKS BENTLEY, PARKER McCOLLUM, JAKE OWEN, MORGAN EVANS, RANDY HOUSER, LADY A's DAVE HEYWOOD and CHARLES KELLEY, and other Country stars.

Watch the trailer here.

