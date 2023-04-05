-
Jeff Lyons Named Promotions Director At SummitMedia/Omaha
by Perry Michael Simon
April 5, 2023 at 8:58 AM (PT)
COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS/FLORENCE, SC Marketing and Promotions Dir. JEFF LYONS has joined SUMMITMEDIA's OMAHA cluster as Promotions Director. LYONS has worked in promotions at CUMULUS MEDIA/HUNTSVILLE, AL; AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA/SANTA MARIA, CA; CBS RADIO/ROCHESTER; FLINN BROADCATING/MEMPHIS; RADIO ONE/BALTIMORE; and CBS RADIO/WASHINGTON.
“We are thrilled to add JEFF to our promotions team,” said VP/Events and Promotions JUSTIN RAGLAND. “His experience and enthusiasm for radio will serve our OMAHA brands well.”
LYONS said, “I am excited to join the SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA team. I have heard great things about the company for years, and I look forward to the opportunities these stations present. I’m energized by the great team here and ready to have some fun!”
The SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA cluster includes Sports KXSP-A (AM 590 ESPN), Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1), Classic Rock KKCD (CLASSIC ROCK 105.9), AC KSRZ (STAR 104.5), and Active Rock KEZO (Z-92).