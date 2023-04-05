Fontenot and Dean

Industry vets RACHEL FONTENOT, former VP/Marketing & Artist Development at UMG NASHVILLE, and KATIE DEAN, former SVP/Promotion at MCA NASHVILLE, are launching a new NASHVILLE-based label, LEO33. They are joined on the team by DANIEL LEE, formerly Pres. of independent label and publishing venture ALTADENA, and NATALIE OSBORNE, formerly Sr. Creative Dir. at DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING.

The label is backed by global music companies FIREBIRD MUSIC and RED LIGHT VENTURES. FONTENOT will handle Marketing and Operations and DEAN will handle Promotion and Artist Development. LEE and OSBORNE will handle A&R.

In addition to ALTADENA, which LEE founded with the late producer/songwriter BUSBEE, his background includes stints as Creative Dir. at TEN TEN MUSIC GROUP, VP/Creative for BMG and work in A&R for WARNER RECORDS LOS ANGELES.

Alongside their in-house A&R, marketing and promotion teams, LEO33’s approach will also provide an opportunity for partnerships. DEAN, who previously spent nearly 18 years with UMG NASHVILLE until her departure in JANUARY, said, “As the industry evolves, so does the role of the label. We’re trying to build a model for the future – an entrepreneurial approach that combines the resources of a major with the agility and focus of an independent.”

FONTENOT added, “The members of this team have experienced so many different facets of this industry – each has a unique perspective and passion.” Prior to UMG, she was Dir./Marketing and Artist Development at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and ran her own artist consulting firm.

More details, including artist signings, will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the label, click here.

Reach FONTENOT here, DEAN here, LEE here and OSBORNE here.

